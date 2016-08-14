Hover to Zoom
Nutiva® Organic Buttery Flavor Coconut Oil
14 fl ozUPC: 0069275210676
Product Details
The vegan "buttery flavor" is made from pure non-GMO certified organic, fermented, gluten-free plants including sunflower, coconut and mint. Toss directly with veggies and pasta or use as a butter replacement when baking. Can be sautéed at low to medium eat.
- Organic Superfood
- Ideal on Popcorn & Toast
- Non GMO Project Verified
- USDA Organic
- Vegan
- Kosher
- Non-Hydrogenated
- 0 g Trans Fat
- No Hexane
- 62% MCTs
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
28.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat13g65%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Refined Expeller-pressed Coconut Oil , Organic Vegan Butter Flavor , Organic Unrefined Red Palm Fruit Oil , ** and Organic Annatto Extract ( For Color ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives.
