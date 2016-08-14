Nutrition Facts

28.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 130

% Daily value*

Total Fat 14g 22% Saturated Fat 13g 65% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 0.5g Monounsaturated Fat 1g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 0g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin A 0International Unit 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%