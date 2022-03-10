The people of the ancient Aztec and Mayan empires revered chia seeds as vital nourishment. These mighty seeds packed with omega 3s, protein, antioxidants and fiber are making a comeback in the 21st century. Enjoy them in yogurt, oatmeal, baked goods or smoothies.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.