Nutiva Organic Chia Seed Black Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Nutiva Organic Chia Seed Black

32 ozUPC: 0069275210536
Purchase Options

Product Details

The people of the ancient Aztec and Mayan empires revered chia seeds as vital nourishment. These mighty seeds packed with omega 3s, protein, antioxidants and fiber are making a comeback in the 21st century. Enjoy them in yogurt, oatmeal, baked goods or smoothies.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
75.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Chia Seeds .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More