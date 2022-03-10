Nutiva Organic Chia Seed Black
Product Details
The people of the ancient Aztec and Mayan empires revered chia seeds as vital nourishment. These mighty seeds packed with omega 3s, protein, antioxidants and fiber are making a comeback in the 21st century. Enjoy them in yogurt, oatmeal, baked goods or smoothies.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Chia Seeds .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More