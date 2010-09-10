Hover to Zoom
Nutiva Organic Coconut Manna
15 ozUPC: 0069275231114
Product Details
This tropical melt-in-your-mouth treat can be added to smoothies, oatmeal, desserts, and baked goods. An ideal everything spread you can use in place of any nut butter for a low-sugar snack. So it's not only delicious, it's a great way of including coconut health benefits into your diet.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Whole Coconut Puree
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.