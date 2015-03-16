Nutiva Organic Coconut Oil Perspective: front
Nutiva Organic Coconut Oil Perspective: right
Nutiva Organic Coconut Oil

23 fl ozUPC: 0069275210537
Coconut is one of the world's most nourishing superfoods. This excellent all-purpose oil is great for sautéing, baking and body care.

Unlike other companies that use chemicals, Nutiva Refined Coconut Oil is made through a steam refining process. Absolutely no chemicals are used!

The benefit of refined coconut oil is that it has a higher smoke point than virgin coconut oil. You can cook with it at up to 400°F (versus 350°F for virgin coconut oil). It also has a neutral scent and flavor (versus virgin coconut oil which has a distinct smell and flavor). This makes it ideal for recipes where a coconut flavor is not desired. Refined Coconut Oil and Virgin Coconut Oil have 63% Medium Chain Triglycerides and 50% Lauric Acid.

  • Organic Superfood
  • Non-GMO
  • Vegan
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat13g65%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic , Refined , Expeller-pressed Coconut Oil .

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible