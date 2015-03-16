Nutiva Organic Coconut Oil
Product Details
Coconut is one of the world's most nourishing superfoods. This excellent all-purpose oil is great for sautéing, baking and body care.
Unlike other companies that use chemicals, Nutiva Refined Coconut Oil is made through a steam refining process. Absolutely no chemicals are used!
The benefit of refined coconut oil is that it has a higher smoke point than virgin coconut oil. You can cook with it at up to 400°F (versus 350°F for virgin coconut oil). It also has a neutral scent and flavor (versus virgin coconut oil which has a distinct smell and flavor). This makes it ideal for recipes where a coconut flavor is not desired. Refined Coconut Oil and Virgin Coconut Oil have 63% Medium Chain Triglycerides and 50% Lauric Acid.
- Organic Superfood
- Non-GMO
- Vegan
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic , Refined , Expeller-pressed Coconut Oil .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
