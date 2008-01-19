Nutiva® Organic Coconut Oil
Product Details
Coconut is one of the world's most nourishing foods. This creamy taste of the tropics is great for sauteing and baking, enhancing your favorite recipes and body care.
Cold-pressed and never refined, deodorized or bleached! Savor its rich aroma and enticing light taste. A pinch of salt helps reduce the coconut flavor in savory recipes.
Made without pesticides, GMOs or hexane.
Ideal as a medium-heat cooking oil, a nutritious substitute in baking and is "better than butter" on bread, vegetables or popcorn. Great for skin care, hair care and massage.
- Nourishing People & Planet
- New Look / Same Product
- Organic Superfood - Virgin
- 100% Less Cholesterol Than Butter
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic, Unrefined, Cold-pressed Virgin Coconut Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More