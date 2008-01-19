Nutiva® Organic Coconut Oil Perspective: front
Nutiva® Organic Coconut Oil Perspective: back
Nutiva® Organic Coconut Oil Perspective: left
Nutiva® Organic Coconut Oil Perspective: right
Nutiva® Organic Coconut Oil

15 fl ozUPC: 0069275220001
Product Details

Coconut is one of the world's most nourishing foods. This creamy taste of the tropics is great for sauteing and baking, enhancing your favorite recipes and body care.

Cold-pressed and never refined, deodorized or bleached! Savor its rich aroma and enticing light taste. A pinch of salt helps reduce the coconut flavor in savory recipes.

Made without pesticides, GMOs or hexane.

Ideal as a medium-heat cooking oil, a nutritious substitute in baking and is "better than butter" on bread, vegetables or popcorn. Great for skin care, hair care and massage.

  • Nourishing People & Planet
  • New Look / Same Product
  • Organic Superfood - Virgin
  • 100% Less Cholesterol Than Butter
  • USDA Organic
  • Kosher
  • Vegan

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat13g65%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic, Unrefined, Cold-pressed Virgin Coconut Oil

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
