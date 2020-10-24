Nutrition Facts

24.0 Approximately servings per container

Serving size 1 Tbsp (15mL)

Amount per serving

Calories 120

% Daily value*

Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0%

Protein 0g