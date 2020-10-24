Nutiva Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Perspective: front
Nutiva Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Perspective: left
Nutiva Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Perspective: right
Nutiva Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil

12 fl ozUPC: 0069275211185
Product Details

Nutiva Organic Avocado Oils are pure and made from organic avocados rich in potassium, folate and Vitamins K, C and E. A high smoke point makes this culinary oil extremely versatile and safe to use in medium to high heat cooking, grilling, stir-frying, baking, or broiling.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
24.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 Tbsp (15mL)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
100% Pure: organic avocado oil

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
