Enjoy the delicious, unrefined, cold-pressed, certified organic Canadian hemp oil. Hemp has Omega-3, the "good fat" for optimal health.

Hemp Healthy

Hemp oil has nature''s ideal 3:1 Omega-6 to Omega-3 ratio. Unlike flax, hemp has valuable Super Omega-3 (SDA) and Super Omega-6 (GLA), which can help the body metabolize fat. Use in smoothies, salads, vegetables and pasta dishes. To conserve the essential fatty acids, don''t fry with hemp oil.

Omegas Per Tbsp

7.0 g Omega-6 LA

2.5 g Omega-3 ALA

2.0 g Omega-9

500 mg Omega-6 GLA

250 mg Omega-3 SDA

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.