8 fl ozUPC: 0069275210388
Enjoy the delicious, unrefined, cold-pressed, certified organic Canadian hemp oil. Hemp has Omega-3, the "good fat" for optimal health.

Hemp Healthy

Hemp oil has nature''s ideal 3:1 Omega-6 to Omega-3 ratio. Unlike flax, hemp has valuable Super Omega-3 (SDA) and Super Omega-6 (GLA), which can help the body metabolize fat. Use in smoothies, salads, vegetables and pasta dishes. To conserve the essential fatty acids, don''t fry with hemp oil.

Omegas Per Tbsp

7.0 g Omega-6 LA

2.5 g Omega-3 ALA

2.0 g Omega-9

500 mg Omega-6 GLA

250 mg Omega-3 SDA

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories125
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat11g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Raw , Organic , Unrefined Hempseed Oil .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible