Nutiva Organic Hemp Oil
Product Details
Enjoy the delicious, unrefined, cold-pressed, certified organic Canadian hemp oil. Hemp has Omega-3, the "good fat" for optimal health.
Hemp Healthy
Hemp oil has nature''s ideal 3:1 Omega-6 to Omega-3 ratio. Unlike flax, hemp has valuable Super Omega-3 (SDA) and Super Omega-6 (GLA), which can help the body metabolize fat. Use in smoothies, salads, vegetables and pasta dishes. To conserve the essential fatty acids, don''t fry with hemp oil.
Omegas Per Tbsp
7.0 g Omega-6 LA
2.5 g Omega-3 ALA
2.0 g Omega-9
500 mg Omega-6 GLA
250 mg Omega-3 SDA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Raw , Organic , Unrefined Hempseed Oil .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
