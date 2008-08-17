Revolutionizing the way the world eats

Nutiva''s Hi-Fiber Hemp Protein is the perfect raw organic superfood for those looking to add both fiber and protein to their diet. It contains 22% daily value of protein and 48% DV of fiber per serving, as well as magnesium iron and zinc. This high-quality plant protein has the branched-chain amino acids that are vital for good health, and it is super easy to digest. Ideal for adding to smoothies or as a nutritional boost in baked goods.

Why Hi-Fiber Hemp Protein is Ideal

Of the protein 66% is edestin bioactive globulin protein that''s easy to digest_, more than any other plant! one serving provides 11 grams of raw organic protein and 12 grams of fiber per serving (48% DV). Hemp contains all 9 essential amino acids, with the bonus of good for you essential fatty acids (2g per serving).

Water more protein? Try our great tasting Hemp Protein 15G containing 15 grams of protein per serving.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.