3 lbsUPC: 0069275210300
Nutiva''s Hi-Fiber Hemp Protein is the perfect raw organic superfood for those looking to add both fiber and protein to their diet. It contains 22% daily value of protein and 48% DV of fiber per serving, as well as magnesium iron and zinc. This high-quality plant protein has the branched-chain amino acids that are vital for good health, and it is super easy to digest. Ideal for adding to smoothies or as a nutritional boost in baked goods.

Of the protein 66% is edestin bioactive globulin protein that''s easy to digest_, more than any other plant! one serving provides 11 grams of raw organic protein and 12 grams of fiber per serving (48% DV). Hemp contains all 9 essential amino acids, with the bonus of good for you essential fatty acids (2g per serving).

Non GMO
Organic
Calories80
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber12g48%
Sugar1g
Protein11g
Organic Hemp Protein . Amino Acid Profile : Alanine , Arginine , Aspartic Acid , Cystine , Glutamic Acid , Glycine , Histidine , Isoleucine , Leucine , Lysine , methionine , Phenylalanine , Proline , Serine , Threonine , Tryptophan , Tyrosine , Valine .

Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

