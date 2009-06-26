Nutiva''s Hemp Protein 15G is an excellent source of raw organic protein, with 30% daily value (DV) per serving. It contains the added benefit of 32% DV of fiber, as well as magnesium, iron and zinc. This high-quality organic superfood has the branched-chain amino acids that are vital for good health, and it is super easy to digest. Ideal for adding to smoothies or as a nutritional boost in baked goods.

Benefits of Hemp Protein

Of the protein 66% is edestin (a bioactive globulin protein that''s easy to digest) more than any other plant! One serving provides 15 grams of raw organic protein and 8 grams of fiber per serving (32%DV). Hemp contains all 9 essential amino acids, with the bonus of good-for-you essential fatty acids (2g per serving).