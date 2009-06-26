Nutiva Organic Hemp Protein
Product Details
Nutiva''s Hemp Protein 15G is an excellent source of raw organic protein, with 30% daily value (DV) per serving. It contains the added benefit of 32% DV of fiber, as well as magnesium, iron and zinc. This high-quality organic superfood has the branched-chain amino acids that are vital for good health, and it is super easy to digest. Ideal for adding to smoothies or as a nutritional boost in baked goods.
Benefits of Hemp Protein
Of the protein 66% is edestin (a bioactive globulin protein that''s easy to digest) more than any other plant! One serving provides 15 grams of raw organic protein and 8 grams of fiber per serving (32%DV). Hemp contains all 9 essential amino acids, with the bonus of good-for-you essential fatty acids (2g per serving).
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Hemp Protein
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More