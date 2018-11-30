Nutiva® Organic MCT Powder with Prebiotic Acacia Fiber
Product Details
1st Organic MCT Powder In The World!
Nutiva® introduces NuMCT™ , a premium organic MCT powder. NuMCT™ starts with MCT oil made from 100% organic coconut oil from young coconuts. To ensure that the quality fats blend perfectly into any beverage, we add prebiotic acacia fiber and a small amount of tapioca maltodextrin. NuMCT™ is simply pure, clean fuel with zero net carbs.
Quick & Sustained Ketogenic Fuel
MCT powder is a form of digestible fatty acids that quickly convert to ketones, giving the brain, muscles, and other tissues fast and sustained energy.
Easy to Digest & Soluble in Beverages
A creamy alternative to MCT oil, NuMCT™ is easier to blend in beverages and is more gentle on the digestive system.
Boosts Your Gut Health
3 g of fiber from prebiotic acacia fiber keeps your gut happy and healthy, while maintaining 0 g net carbs.
- With Prebiotic Acacia Fiber
- Derived from 100% Young Organic Coconuts
- Supports Ketogenic & Paleo Diets
- USDA Organic • Non GMO Project Verified • Certified Vegan
- Keto Certified • Gluten-Free • 0 g Net Carbs
- Kosher
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Coconut Medium Chain Triglycerides , Organic Acacia .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More