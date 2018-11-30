1st Organic MCT Powder In The World!

Nutiva® introduces NuMCT™ , a premium organic MCT powder. NuMCT™ starts with MCT oil made from 100% organic coconut oil from young coconuts. To ensure that the quality fats blend perfectly into any beverage, we add prebiotic acacia fiber and a small amount of tapioca maltodextrin. NuMCT™ is simply pure, clean fuel with zero net carbs.

Quick & Sustained Ketogenic Fuel

MCT powder is a form of digestible fatty acids that quickly convert to ketones, giving the brain, muscles, and other tissues fast and sustained energy.

Easy to Digest & Soluble in Beverages

A creamy alternative to MCT oil, NuMCT™ is easier to blend in beverages and is more gentle on the digestive system.

Boosts Your Gut Health

3 g of fiber from prebiotic acacia fiber keeps your gut happy and healthy, while maintaining 0 g net carbs.

With Prebiotic Acacia Fiber

Derived from 100% Young Organic Coconuts

Supports Ketogenic & Paleo Diets

USDA Organic • Non GMO Project Verified • Certified Vegan

Keto Certified • Gluten-Free • 0 g Net Carbs

Kosher

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.