Nutiva Organic Plant Protein Superfood Smoothie Chocolate
Product Details
Everyday Superfoods
Our Organic Plant Protein Superfood Smoothie is everything you want: high-protein, vegan, nutrient dense, non-GMO, gluten-free and grain-free, with no added sugar. Its smooth texture and clean flavor (no stevia) make it equally delicious blended with fruits and veggies or with water. Scoop. Shake. Enjoy. Then get on with your day.
Real Fruit & Vegetables
Delivers 25% daily value of 12 key vitamins including antioxidant vitamins A, C & E to live life fully.
21 g Plant Protein
Organic Pea, Sunflower, Pumpkin and Hemp supply 8.6 g per serving of essential amino acids your body needs.
Our Promise
Nutiva nurtures vitality by consciously curating the world''s finest organic, plant-based foods. Our commitment is to high-quality, nutrient-dense foods that enhance your well-being and make a positive impact on our planet.
John Roulac
Founder
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Protein Blend ( Organic Pea Protein , Organic Sunflower Protein , Organic Pumpkin Protein , Organic Hemp Protein ) , Organic Cocoa , Organic Creamer Base ( Organic Coconut Milk Powder , Organic Inulin , Monk Fruit Extract ) , Organic Natural Flavors , Fruit and Vegetable Blend ( Spinach , Broccoli , Carrot , Beet , Shitake Mushroom , Tomato , Apple , Cranberry , Cherry , Orange . Blueberry , Strawberry ) , Himalayan Sea Salt , Organic Cinnamon , D-Alpha-Tocopherol ( Vitamin E ) , Bifidobacterium Longum , * , Enzyme Blend ( Protease , Amylase , Lipase , Cellulase , Papain , Bromelain )
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Carrots and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
