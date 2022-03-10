Nutiva Organic Plant Protein Superfood Smoothie Chocolate Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Nutiva Organic Plant Protein Superfood Smoothie Chocolate

1.4 lbUPC: 0069275210926
Purchase Options

Product Details

Everyday Superfoods

Our Organic Plant Protein Superfood Smoothie is everything you want: high-protein, vegan, nutrient dense, non-GMO, gluten-free and grain-free, with no added sugar. Its smooth texture and clean flavor (no stevia) make it equally delicious blended with fruits and veggies or with water. Scoop. Shake. Enjoy. Then get on with your day.

Real Fruit & Vegetables

Delivers 25% daily value of 12 key vitamins including antioxidant vitamins A, C & E to live life fully.

21 g Plant Protein

Organic Pea, Sunflower, Pumpkin and Hemp supply 8.6 g per serving of essential amino acids your body needs.

Our Promise

Nutiva nurtures vitality by consciously curating the world''s finest organic, plant-based foods. Our commitment is to high-quality, nutrient-dense foods that enhance your well-being and make a positive impact on our planet.

John Roulac

Founder

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein21g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg4%
Vitamin A0International Unit25%
Vitamin C0mg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Protein Blend ( Organic Pea Protein , Organic Sunflower Protein , Organic Pumpkin Protein , Organic Hemp Protein ) , Organic Cocoa , Organic Creamer Base ( Organic Coconut Milk Powder , Organic Inulin , Monk Fruit Extract ) , Organic Natural Flavors , Fruit and Vegetable Blend ( Spinach , Broccoli , Carrot , Beet , Shitake Mushroom , Tomato , Apple , Cranberry , Cherry , Orange . Blueberry , Strawberry ) , Himalayan Sea Salt , Organic Cinnamon , D-Alpha-Tocopherol ( Vitamin E ) , Bifidobacterium Longum , * , Enzyme Blend ( Protease , Amylase , Lipase , Cellulase , Papain , Bromelain )

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Carrots and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More