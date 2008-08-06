Hover to Zoom
Nutiva Organic Raw Shelled Hempseed
3 lbsUPC: 0069275210003
Product Details
Our organic shelled hempseed contains 33% protein by weight along with Omega-3s and minerals. With a delicious, nutty flavor that''s similar to pine nuts, it''s perfect for salads, smoothies, sprinkled on your favorite foods or even enjoyed straight out of the bag.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
96.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat11g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0.5g
Protein10g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Hemp Seed Shelled Raw Organic
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
