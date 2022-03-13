Nutiva Organic Superfood Hemp Protein Powder 15 G
Product Details
Imagine an organic food with 30% daily value (DV) of protein and 32% DV of fiber. It's all inside the 15G Hemp Protein, one of nature's perfect superfoods. It contains high-quality plant protein with the branched-chain amino acids that are vital for good health, and it's super easy to digest.
Why Hemp Protein Is Ideal Of the protein, 66% is edestin (a bioactive globulin protein that's easy to digest) - more than any other plant!
Superfood Facts One serving provides 15 grams of raw organic protein and 8 grams of fiber per serving (32% DV). Hemp contains all 9 essential amino acids, with the bonus of good-for-you essential fatty acids (2 g per serving).
- Value Pack
- Nurture Vitality™
- Organic Superfood
- Just Hemp - No Additives
- 8 g Fiber • 15 g Protein Per Serving
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Certified Vegan
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Hemp Protein
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More