Nutiva Organic Superfood Hemp Protein Powder 15 G Perspective: front
Nutiva Organic Superfood Hemp Protein Powder 15 G

30 ozUPC: 0069275210338
Product Details

Imagine an organic food with 30% daily value (DV) of protein and 32% DV of fiber. It's all inside the 15G Hemp Protein, one of nature's perfect superfoods. It contains high-quality plant protein with the branched-chain amino acids that are vital for good health, and it's super easy to digest.

Why Hemp Protein Is Ideal Of the protein, 66% is edestin (a bioactive globulin protein that's easy to digest) - more than any other plant!

Superfood Facts One serving provides 15 grams of raw organic protein and 8 grams of fiber per serving (32% DV). Hemp contains all 9 essential amino acids, with the bonus of good-for-you essential fatty acids (2 g per serving).

  • Value Pack
  • Nurture Vitality™
  • Organic Superfood
  • Just Hemp - No Additives
  • 8 g Fiber • 15 g Protein Per Serving
  • USDA Organic
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Certified Vegan
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
28.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber32g128%
Sugar1g
Protein15g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Hemp Protein

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
