Imagine an organic food with 30% daily value (DV) of protein and 32% DV of fiber. It's all inside the 15G Hemp Protein, one of nature's perfect superfoods. It contains high-quality plant protein with the branched-chain amino acids that are vital for good health, and it's super easy to digest.

Why Hemp Protein Is Ideal Of the protein, 66% is edestin (a bioactive globulin protein that's easy to digest) - more than any other plant!

Superfood Facts One serving provides 15 grams of raw organic protein and 8 grams of fiber per serving (32% DV). Hemp contains all 9 essential amino acids, with the bonus of good-for-you essential fatty acids (2 g per serving).