10 ozUPC: 0069275210690
Product Details

Revolutionizing the way the world eats. We've blended three powerhouse super seeds - flax, chia and hemp - and sweetened them with a touch of coconut for a delicious "slightly sweet" flavor. Now you can enjoy the benefits of Omega-3s, fiber, protein, and lauric acid in one convenient package. Contains 200 mg Omega-3 from Alpha Linolenic Acid (ALA) and 3000 mg of fiber per serving.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Ground Flaxseed , Organic Ground Chia , Organic Dried Coconut , Organic Coconut Sugar , Organic Shelled Hempseed .

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
