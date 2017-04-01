Nutiva Organic Superseed Blend Ground Flax Chia & Hemp with Coconut
Product Details
Revolutionizing the way the world eats. We've blended three powerhouse super seeds - flax, chia and hemp - and sweetened them with a touch of coconut for a delicious "slightly sweet" flavor. Now you can enjoy the benefits of Omega-3s, fiber, protein, and lauric acid in one convenient package. Contains 200 mg Omega-3 from Alpha Linolenic Acid (ALA) and 3000 mg of fiber per serving.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Ground Flaxseed , Organic Ground Chia , Organic Dried Coconut , Organic Coconut Sugar , Organic Shelled Hempseed .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More