Nutiva Organic Unflavored MCT Oil from Coconut Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Nutiva Organic Unflavored MCT Oil from Coconut Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Nutiva Organic Unflavored MCT Oil from Coconut Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Nutiva Organic Unflavored MCT Oil from Coconut Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Nutiva Organic Unflavored MCT Oil from Coconut

16 fl ozUPC: 0069275210888
Purchase Options

Product Details

1st Organic MCT Oil In The World

Made from certified organic coconuts grown without pesticides, GMOs, or hexane. No filler oils. This organic Medium-Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil is paleo-friendly and naturally gluten-free.

  • 13 g Medium-Chain Triglycerides (per Serving)
  • 93% MCTs
  • Mix with Coffee, Shakes & Salads
  • No Hexane • Non-Hydrogenated
  • USDA Organic • Non-GMO
  • Light Coconut Aroma
  • Unflavored
  • Vegan

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.