Nutiva Organic Unflavored MCT Oil from Coconut
16 fl ozUPC: 0069275210888
Product Details
1st Organic MCT Oil In The World
Made from certified organic coconuts grown without pesticides, GMOs, or hexane. No filler oils. This organic Medium-Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil is paleo-friendly and naturally gluten-free.
- 13 g Medium-Chain Triglycerides (per Serving)
- 93% MCTs
- Mix with Coffee, Shakes & Salads
- No Hexane • Non-Hydrogenated
- USDA Organic • Non-GMO
- Light Coconut Aroma
- Unflavored
- Vegan
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.