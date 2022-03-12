Nutiva Organic Vanilla Hemp Seed Protein Powder
Product Details
Nutiva Vanilla Hemp Protein is an energy-packed addition to shakes and smoothies, the perfect meal replacement or snack. Each serving is full of organic raw protein, phyto-nutrients, and fiber and contains 0g trans fat and no dairy or lactose.
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Organic Superfood
- Kosher
- Vegan
- 5 g Fiber and 10 g Protein Per Serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Hemp Protein Powder , Organic Coconut Sugar , Organic Tapioca , Organic Guar Gum , Organic Inulin ( Sunchoke ) , Organic Vanilla Flavor , Organic Stevia .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More