Nutiva Vanilla Hemp Protein is an energy-packed addition to shakes and smoothies, the perfect meal replacement or snack. Each serving is full of organic raw protein, phyto-nutrients, and fiber and contains 0g trans fat and no dairy or lactose.

  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Organic Superfood
  • Kosher
  • Vegan
  • 5 g Fiber and 10 g Protein Per Serving

Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar9g
Protein10g
Organic Hemp Protein Powder , Organic Coconut Sugar , Organic Tapioca , Organic Guar Gum , Organic Inulin ( Sunchoke ) , Organic Vanilla Flavor , Organic Stevia .

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

