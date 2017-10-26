Nutiva Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
Product Details
Coconut is one of the world''s most nourishing foods. This creamy taste of the tropics is great for sautéing and baking, enhancing your favorite recipes, and body care.
Simply Pure
Cold-pressed and unrefined. Savor the rich aroma and enticing light taste. A pinch of salt reduces the coconut flavor in savory recipes. Contains 62% medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) along with lauric and caprylic acids.
Organic
Made without pesticides, GMOs or hexane.
Versatile
Ideal as a medium heat cooking oil (up to 350°F) and is "better than butter" on bread, vegetables or popcorn. A nutritious substitute in baking and great for skin care, hair care and massage.
1% of Sales Go To Sustainable Agriculture $3 Million+
Vegan • Non-GMO • 0g Trans Fat
Non-BPA Container • No Hexane
Non-Hydrogenated • 62% MCTs
Product of Philipines and Sri Lanka
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic , Unrefined , Cold-pressed , Extra-virgin Coconut Oil .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
