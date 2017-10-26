Nutiva Organic Virgin Coconut Oil Perspective: front
Nutiva Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

78 fl ozUPC: 0069275212115
Coconut is one of the world''s most nourishing foods. This creamy taste of the tropics is great for sautéing and baking, enhancing your favorite recipes, and body care.

Simply Pure

Cold-pressed and unrefined. Savor the rich aroma and enticing light taste. A pinch of salt reduces the coconut flavor in savory recipes. Contains 62% medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) along with lauric and caprylic acids.

Organic

Made without pesticides, GMOs or  hexane.

Versatile

Ideal as a medium heat cooking oil (up to 350°F) and is "better than butter" on bread, vegetables or popcorn. A nutritious substitute in baking and great for skin care, hair care and massage.

1% of Sales Go To Sustainable Agriculture $3 Million+

Vegan • Non-GMO • 0g Trans Fat

Non-BPA Container • No Hexane

Non-Hydrogenated • 62% MCTs

Product of Philipines and Sri Lanka

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
153.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat13g65%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic , Unrefined , Cold-pressed , Extra-virgin Coconut Oil .

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More