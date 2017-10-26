Coconut is one of the world''s most nourishing foods. This creamy taste of the tropics is great for sautéing and baking, enhancing your favorite recipes, and body care.

Simply Pure

Cold-pressed and unrefined. Savor the rich aroma and enticing light taste. A pinch of salt reduces the coconut flavor in savory recipes. Contains 62% medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) along with lauric and caprylic acids.

Organic

Made without pesticides, GMOs or hexane.

Versatile

Ideal as a medium heat cooking oil (up to 350°F) and is "better than butter" on bread, vegetables or popcorn. A nutritious substitute in baking and great for skin care, hair care and massage.

1% of Sales Go To Sustainable Agriculture $3 Million+

Vegan • Non-GMO • 0g Trans Fat

Non-BPA Container • No Hexane

Non-Hydrogenated • 62% MCTs

Product of Philipines and Sri Lanka