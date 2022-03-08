Nutiva Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
Product Details
Nutiva’s Organic Virgin Coconut Oil is a superfood that hails from Southeast Asia where fresh coconuts are cold-pressed right after harvesting. The fresh meat inside each nut yields a pure, smooth oil that is never deodorized, bleached, or refined. Our Organic Virgin Coconut Oil includes vitamin E making it good for your insides and outsides! Coconut contains lauric acid, a medium-chain fatty acid also found in human breast milk. Lauric acid makes up about 50% of coconut oil.
- Organic Superfood
- Ideal Culinary Cooking Oil
- Non GMO Project Verified
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic , Unrefined , Cold-pressed , Coconut Oil .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More