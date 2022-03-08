Nutiva Organic Virgin Coconut Oil Perspective: front
Nutiva Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

29 fl ozUPC: 0069275220002
Nutiva’s Organic Virgin Coconut Oil is a superfood that hails from Southeast Asia where fresh coconuts are cold-pressed right after harvesting. The fresh meat inside each nut yields a pure, smooth oil that is never deodorized, bleached, or refined. Our Organic Virgin Coconut Oil includes vitamin E making it good for your insides and outsides! Coconut contains lauric acid, a medium-chain fatty acid also found in human breast milk. Lauric acid makes up about 50% of coconut oil.

  • Organic Superfood
  • Ideal Culinary Cooking Oil
  • Non GMO Project Verified
  • USDA Organic
  • Kosher

 

Nutrition Facts
57.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat13g65%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic , Unrefined , Cold-pressed , Coconut Oil .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
