Nutiva Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
1 GallonUPC: 0069275220003
Coconut oil is a cholesterol-free medium chain "good fat" that serves as a nutritious substitute in baking, and is delicious on bread, vegetables or popcorn. Also luscious oil for skin care, hair care and massage.
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
256.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat12.5g63%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Coconut Oil Extra Virgin Organic
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
