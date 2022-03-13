Nutiva® Unflavored Organic MCT Oil
Product Details
Nutiva nurtures vitality by conscious curating of the world''s finest plant-based foods. Made from the certified organic coconuts grown without pesticides, GMOs or hexane. No filler oils. This organic Medium-Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil is paleo-friendly and naturally gluten free.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Coconut , Medium-chain Triglycerides ( Caprylic Acid , Capric Acid , Lauric Acid ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More