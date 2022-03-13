Nutiva® Unflavored Organic MCT Oil Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Nutiva® Unflavored Organic MCT Oil Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Nutiva® Unflavored Organic MCT Oil Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Nutiva® Unflavored Organic MCT Oil Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Nutiva® Unflavored Organic MCT Oil

32 fl ozUPC: 0069275210890
Purchase Options

Product Details

Nutiva nurtures vitality by conscious curating of the world''s finest plant-based foods. Made from the certified organic coconuts grown without pesticides, GMOs or hexane. No filler oils. This organic Medium-Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil is paleo-friendly and naturally gluten free.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
63.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat14g70%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Coconut , Medium-chain Triglycerides ( Caprylic Acid , Capric Acid , Lauric Acid ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More