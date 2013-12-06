Nutiva Unrefined Red Palm Oil
Product Details
This flavorful red palm oil is unrefined and solid at room temperature. Its color reveals antioxidant vitamins A&E in the form of beta-carotene as well as rare tocotrienols and tocopherols of the vitamin E family.
Delicious
With a rich, buttery flavor, the red palm oil is perfect for soups, sauces and sautéing. It also a favorite "better than butter" topping for popcorn.
Habitat Friendly
We source our red palm from small organic and fair trade certified family farms to ensure no habitat is harmed. Through a partnership with Natural Habitats™ we support local environment and community efforts with Palm Done right.™
- Unrefined
- A Rich, Flavorful Culinary Oil
- USDA Organic
- Non-BPA
- Non GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
- Vegan
- 0 g Trans Fat
- Non-Hydrogenated
- No Hexane
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Fair Trade Unrefined Red Palm Fruit Oil
Allergen Info
May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More