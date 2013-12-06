Nutiva Unrefined Red Palm Oil Perspective: front
Nutiva Unrefined Red Palm Oil

15 Fl OzUPC: 0069275210366
Product Details

This flavorful red palm oil is unrefined and solid at room temperature.  Its color reveals antioxidant vitamins A&E in the form of beta-carotene as well as rare tocotrienols and tocopherols of the vitamin E family.

Delicious

With a rich, buttery flavor, the red palm oil is perfect for soups, sauces and sautéing. It also a favorite "better than butter" topping for popcorn.

Habitat Friendly

We source our red palm from small organic and fair trade certified family farms to ensure no habitat is harmed. Through a partnership with Natural Habitats™ we support local environment and community efforts with Palm Done right.™

  • Unrefined
  • A Rich, Flavorful Culinary Oil
  • USDA Organic
  • Non-BPA
  • Non GMO Project Verified
  • Kosher
  • Vegan 
  • 0 g Trans Fat 
  • Non-Hydrogenated 
  • No Hexane

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Vitamin A4000Number of International Units80%
Vitamin E3Number of International Units10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Fair Trade Unrefined Red Palm Fruit Oil

Allergen Info
May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
