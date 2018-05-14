The people of the ancient Aztec and Mayan empires revered chia seeds as vital nourishment. These mighty non-gluten seeds, packed with Omega-3, protein, rare antioxidants, and fiber, are making a strong comeback in the 21st century. Enjoy them in yogurt, oatmeal, baked goods, or smoothies. No need to grind chia. Simply soak 2 tablespoons of chia seeds for 5-10 minutes in 6 ounces of water to produce a nutritious chia gel that can be added to hundreds of recipes.