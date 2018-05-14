Nutivia Organic Black Chia Seeds Perspective: front
Nutivia Organic Black Chia Seeds

6 ozUPC: 0069275210372
Product Details

The people of the ancient Aztec and Mayan empires revered chia seeds as vital nourishment. These mighty non-gluten seeds, packed with Omega-3, protein, rare antioxidants, and fiber, are making a strong comeback in the 21st century. Enjoy them in yogurt, oatmeal, baked goods, or smoothies. No need to grind chia. Simply soak 2 tablespoons of chia seeds for 5-10 minutes in 6 ounces of water to produce a nutritious chia gel that can be added to hundreds of recipes.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Chia Seeds .

Allergen Info
Derived From Seed Products.

Disclaimer
