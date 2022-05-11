Hover to Zoom
nutpods® Original Unsweetened Almond + Coconut Creamer
25.4 fl ozUPC: 0085992200758
The one that started it all - Original nutpods® has subtle, balanced almond and coconut notes, making it a delicious plant-based alternative to half-and-half in coffee and tea or in sweet and savory recipes. Always unsweetened, because you’re sweet enough.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium3mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium41mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Cream, Almonds, Acacia Gum, Dipotassium Phosphate, Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt, Gellan Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
