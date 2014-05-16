NutraKey Envie Greens Multivitamin Wild Berry Perspective: front
NutraKey Envie Greens Multivitamin Wild Berry

35 ServingsUPC: 0066179953420
Product Details

• Superfood Extracts - Each serving contains 11 vegetables including Wheat Grass, Spirulina, and Kelp

• Detoxification Blend - Daily detox with CoQ10, Green Tea Extract, Grape Seed Extract and Bilberry Fruit

• Amino Acid Recovery - 19 Amino Acids to assist in workout recovery

• Easy to Absorb - Essential vitamins in an all-natural easy to mix powder

• Naturally Sweetened - No artificial colors or sweeteners

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
35.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium4mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A100International Unit
Vitamin C600mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Paba , Avena Sativa , Citrus Bioflavonoids , Inositol , Coral Calcium , Alfalfa . Amino Acid Blend : L-Taurine , L-Glutamine , L-Glycine , L-Leucine , L-Isoleucine , L-Valine , L-Tyrosine , L-Proline , L-Arginine , L-Aspartic Acid , L-Alanine , L-Methionine , L-Threonine , L-Cysteine , L-Phenylalanine , L-Serine , L-Tryptophan , L-Histidine , Greens Complex : Spinach , Broccoli , Spirulina , Chlorella , Wheat Grass , Barley Grass , Kelp . Detoxification Blend : Brown Rice Bran , Green Tea Extract , Grape Skin Extract , Alpha Lipoic Acid , Bilberry Fruit Extract , CoQ10 . Digestive Enzyme Blend : Lipase , Amylase , Papain , Protease , Amyloglucosidase , Lactase , Cellulase , Hemicellulase . Other Ingredients : Maltodextrin , Natural Flavors , Beet Powder (Natural Color) , Citric Acid , Rebaudioside A , 90% , ( Stevia Extract ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Oats,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
