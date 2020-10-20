The NutriBullet Baby Steamer allows parents to steam, defrost, or cook fresh and healthy baby food in minutes! The steaming settings with built-in timer are perfect for cooking fresh fruits and veggies, while the egg cooking tray allow for soft or hard boiling of eggs in no time! Take advantage of the sterilizing tray the NutriBullet Baby Steamer offers to ensure baby bottels and other utensils are as clean as possible!

