Kills Parasites and Bacteria. Hypoallergenic. Artemisinin (Qinghaosu), the active constituent of the herb Artemisia annua (sweet wormwood). This inconspicuous herb originated in Europe and Asia and has since spread to North America. It is now a common weed around the world.

Test tube studies indicate that Artemisia can kill parasites and bacteria, possibly supporting the traditional notion of using it for parasitic infections of the gastrointestinal tract.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.