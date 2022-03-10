Arthred® Collagen Formula

Collagen is an essential component of connective tissue. Arthred® is a low molecular weight compound, well absorbed and utilized by the body.

Amino Acid Composition

Each serving Provides: Alanine 890mg, Arginine 815mg, Aspartic acid 635 mg, Glutamic acid 1045 mg, Glycine 2260 mg, Histidine 190 mg, Hydroxylysine 100 mg, Hydroxyproline 1090 mg, Isoleucine and Leucine 460 mg, Lysine 335 mg, Methionine 90 mg, Phenylalanine 190 mg, Proline 1535 mg, Serine 325 mg, Threonine 190mg, Tyrosine 80 mg, and Valine 300 mg.

