NutriCology Biotin 5000
Product Details
A nutrient in the vitamin B complex, normally produced in the intestines by gut bacteria. Biotin participates in the synthesis and oxidation of fatty acids, and is required for the synthesis of pancreatic enzymes and vitamin B3. Biotin may also support healthy hair and nails.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Biotin , Other Ingredients : Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Microcrystalline Cellulose , L-Leucine .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
