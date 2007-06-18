NutriCology Biotin 5000 Perspective: front
NutriCology Biotin 5000

60 CapsulesUPC: 0071394750350
A nutrient in the vitamin B complex, normally produced in the intestines by gut bacteria. Biotin participates in the synthesis and oxidation of fatty acids, and is required for the synthesis of pancreatic enzymes and vitamin B3. Biotin may also support healthy hair and nails.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Biotin , Other Ingredients : Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Microcrystalline Cellulose , L-Leucine .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
