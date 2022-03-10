Hover to Zoom
NutriCology Coenzyme Q10
50 mg - 75 CapsulesUPC: 0071394751220
Product Details
CoQ10 is a potent antioxidant and coenzyme, critical for the production of energy in the mitochondria of the cell.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
75.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Vitamin C50mg83%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Coenzyme Q10 , Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
