Delta-Fraction Tocotrienols contains tocotrienols from annatto beans and is free of tocopherols. Among tocotrienols, the delta-fraction has shown superb potential for maintaining healthy levels of cholesterol and triglycerides, increasing blood level of coenzyme Q10, regulating metabolic functions, and supporting endothelial functions.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.