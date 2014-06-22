NutriCology Delta-Fraction Tocotrienols Perspective: Main

NutriCology Delta-Fraction Tocotrienols

50 mg - 75 SoftgelsUPC: 0071394755270
Delta-Fraction Tocotrienols contains tocotrienols from annatto beans and is free of tocopherols. Among tocotrienols, the delta-fraction has shown superb potential for maintaining healthy levels of cholesterol and triglycerides, increasing blood level of coenzyme Q10, regulating metabolic functions, and supporting endothelial functions.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
37.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tocotrienols , Other Ingredients : Rice Bran Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin and Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

