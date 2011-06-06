Hover to Zoom
NutriCology Dietary Fiber Cellulose Powder
250 gUPC: 0071394752170
Purchase Options
Product Details
Cellulose is an insoluble fiber derived from plant sources. Insoluble fibers may regulate transit time and support the health of the GI tract.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
125.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cellulose .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More