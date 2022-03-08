NutriCology Free Aminos Perspective: front
NutriCology Free Aminos

100 CTUPC: 0071394750540
Product Details

NutriCology Free Aminos has a formula that includes 5-HTP in addition to 17 naturally occurring amino acids in their free form. This formulation is appropriate for food-sensitive individuals.

  • Hypoallergenic

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
L-5-hydroxytryptophan , L-Alanine , L-Arginine , L-Cysteine HCL , L-Cysteine , L-Glutamine , Glycine , L-histidine Hcl , L-Isoleucine , L-Leucine , L-lysine Hcl , L-Methionine , L-Phenylalanine , L-Serine , Taurine , L-Threonine , L-Tyrosine , L-Valine , Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Microcrystalline Cellulose . .

Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

