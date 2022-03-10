NutriCology GastroCort II Perspective: front
NutriCology GastroCort II

90 CapsulesUPC: 0071394751010
A formulation for the nutritional support of the epithelial lining of the GI tract. It combines N-acetyl-D-glucosamine, a building block for mucus and connective tissue, with potent bioflavonoids, succinate form of vitamin E, and L-glutamine, all nutrients important for mucus production and epithelial support.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
Ingredients
Vitamin E ( as , D-alpha-tocopheryl Acid Succinate ) , N-acetyl-d-glucosamine ( Shrimp , Crab , Lobster ) , L-Glutamine , Quercetin , Rutin , Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Microcrystalline Cellulose , L-Leucine .

Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Shellfish.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More