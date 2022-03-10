NutriCology GastroCort II
A formulation for the nutritional support of the epithelial lining of the GI tract. It combines N-acetyl-D-glucosamine, a building block for mucus and connective tissue, with potent bioflavonoids, succinate form of vitamin E, and L-glutamine, all nutrients important for mucus production and epithelial support.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Vitamin E ( as , D-alpha-tocopheryl Acid Succinate ) , N-acetyl-d-glucosamine ( Shrimp , Crab , Lobster ) , L-Glutamine , Quercetin , Rutin , Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Microcrystalline Cellulose , L-Leucine .
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Shellfish.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More