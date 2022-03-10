A formulation for the nutritional support of the epithelial lining of the GI tract. It combines N-acetyl-D-glucosamine, a building block for mucus and connective tissue, with potent bioflavonoids, succinate form of vitamin E, and L-glutamine, all nutrients important for mucus production and epithelial support.

