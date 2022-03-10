Hover to Zoom
NutriCology Glucevia™ Complex with Chromium
120 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0071394756890
Provides Glucevia™, a patented extract from the seeds/fruit of European Ash (Fraxinus excelsior), which safely supports healthy blood sugar within normal levels. Enhanced with berberine, chromium, milk thistle, resveratrol and biotin.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.