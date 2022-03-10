NutriCology Grape Seed Extract Perspective: front
NutriCology Grape Seed Extract

90 CapsulesUPC: 0071394751480
Product Details

A flavonol proanthocyanidin extract from grape seeds.  Provides powerful antioxidant activity against peroxyl free radicals, and supports capillary integrity.  Water soluble, easily absorbed and well tolerated. 

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Grape Seed Extract , Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Cellulose and L-Leucine .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More