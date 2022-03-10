NutriCology Grape Seed Extract
Product Details
A flavonol proanthocyanidin extract from grape seeds. Provides powerful antioxidant activity against peroxyl free radicals, and supports capillary integrity. Water soluble, easily absorbed and well tolerated.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Grape Seed Extract , Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Cellulose and L-Leucine .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
