High quality lactoferrin obtained from the Netherlands range-grazed cattle; 95% purity and low iron content. Colostrum is rich in natural immune agents including immunoglobulins lgG, lgA and lgM, nucleotides, gamma interferon, orotic acid, enzymes and vitamins A, E and B12.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.