NutriCology Laktoferrin
Product Details
Hi quality lactoferrin obtained from Netherlands or New Zealand range grazed cattle; 95% purity and low iron content. This nutrient is the purest obtainable and does not contain artificial additives.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Lactoferrin , Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Microcrystalline Cellulose , L-Leucine .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.