120 CapsulesUPC: 0071394752080
Hi quality lactoferrin obtained from Netherlands or New Zealand range grazed cattle; 95% purity and low iron content. This nutrient is the purest obtainable and does not contain artificial additives.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Lactoferrin , Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Microcrystalline Cellulose , L-Leucine .

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.

