NutriCology Liver Beef Natural Glandular

125 VegicapsUPC: 0071394750470
This natural glandular materials derived from government-inspected, range-fed animals, raised in New Zealand and Australia, whose animal husbandry regulations are among the strictest in the world. The material is lyophilized, which means it is immediately frozen, then subjected to a high vacuum that vaporizes moisture directly from the solid state.

Formulated by Dr. Nicholas Gonzalez M.D.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
62.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Liver ( Bovine , Lyophilized ) . Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Microcrystalline Cellulose , L-Leucine .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
