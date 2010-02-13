Nutricology Magnesium Citrate Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Nutricology Magnesium Citrate

90 CTUPC: 0071394750240
Purchase Options

Product Details

Nutricology Magnesium Citrate is a macromineral and cofactor of some 300 enzymes in the body and acts in concert with calcium to support cell, tissue and organ functions. Magnesium also contributes significantly to bone formation and mineralization. This nutrient is of the highest quality and purity.

  • Helps Support Cell, Tissue & Organ Functions

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Magnesium ( as , Magnesium Citrate ) , Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl , Methylcellulose , Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More