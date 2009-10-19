NutriCology Modified Citrus Pectin Powder Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

NutriCology Modified Citrus Pectin Powder

16 ozUPC: 0071394751990
Purchase Options

Product Details

Pectin, a soluble component of plant fiber derived from citrus fruit, is a complex polysaccharide rich in galactosyl and other carbohydrate varieties. While ordinary citrus pectin is beneficial in human nutrition, a new form called Modified Citrus Pectin (MCP), has clearly distinguished itself as being nutritionally superior.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Sodium295mg12%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Modified Citrus Pectin .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More