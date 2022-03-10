NutriCology MVM-A Antioxidant Protocol
Product Details
MVM-A Antioxidant Protocol
Multiple vitamin and mineral formula with additional nutrients featuring N-acetyl-L-carnitine and 5-methyltetrahydrofolate, the active form of folate..
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Glycine ( As Magnesium Bisglycinate ) , Taurine , Boron ( as : Boric Acid ) , N-acetyl Carnitine , Lipoic Acid , Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methycellulose , Microcystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
