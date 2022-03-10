NutriCology MVM-A Antioxidant Protocol Perspective: front
NutriCology MVM-A Antioxidant Protocol

180 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0071394755940
Product Details

MVM-A Antioxidant Protocol

Multiple vitamin and mineral formula with additional nutrients featuring N-acetyl-L-carnitine and 5-methyltetrahydrofolate, the active form of folate..

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium83mg8%
Vitamin A525International Unit10%
Vitamin C67mg112%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Glycine ( As Magnesium Bisglycinate ) , Taurine , Boron ( as : Boric Acid ) , N-acetyl Carnitine , Lipoic Acid , Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methycellulose , Microcystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
