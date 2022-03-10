NutriCology NattoZyme Dietary Supplement Vegetarian Capsules 50mg Perspective: front
NutriCology NattoZyme Dietary Supplement Vegetarian Capsules 50mg

300 ctUPC: 0071394755291
Product Details

Isolated and purified nattokinase, an enzyme derived from a process of fermentation involving boiled soybeans and Bacillus natto. Research has shown nattokinase to support the body in breaking up and dissolving the unhealthy coagulation of blood and to support the body in breaking up and dissolving the unhealthy coagulation of blood and to support fibrinolytic activity. Vitamin K2 has been removed.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
150.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Nattokinase Nsk-sd ( Soy ) Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate . .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
