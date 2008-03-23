Isolated and purified Nattokinase, an enzyme derived from a process of fermentation involving boiled soybeans and Bacillus natto. Research has shown nattokinase to support the body in breaking up and dissolving the unhealthy coagulation of blood and to support fibrinolytic activity. Vitamin K2 has been removed.

