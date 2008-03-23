NutriCology NattoZyme
Product Details
Isolated and purified Nattokinase, an enzyme derived from a process of fermentation involving boiled soybeans and Bacillus natto. Research has shown nattokinase to support the body in breaking up and dissolving the unhealthy coagulation of blood and to support fibrinolytic activity. Vitamin K2 has been removed.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Nattokinase Nsk-sd ( Soy ) . Other Ingredients : Soybean Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Soybean Lecithin , Glycerin Fatty Acid Ester , Beeswax .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
