NutriCology NattoZyme

100 mg - 180 SoftgelsUPC: 0071394755380
Isolated, purified and encapsulated nattokinase, an enzyme derived from boiled soybeans and a selected, patented strain of Bacillus subtilis natto. Nattokinase NSK-SD® was the first nattokinase introduced into the US market, and it has established standardization and quality levels for all nattokinase, with comprehensive safety studies and proven potency. It is vegetarian, non-irradiated, and free of vitamin K2. NSK-SD® has two Japanese and three U.S. patents, and is recognized by the JHFA (Japan Health and Nutrition Food Authorization) and JNKA (Japan Nattokinase Association) as authentic nattokinase. Each batch is tested to ensure potency. NSK-SD® is a trademark of Japan BioScience Laboratory.

Nutrition Facts
180.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Nattokinase Nsk-sd ( Soy ) . Other Ingredients : Soybean Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Soybean Lecithin , Glycerin Fatty Acid Ester , Beeswax .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

