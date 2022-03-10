NutriCology NT Factor® EnergyLipids Chewables Perspective: front
NutriCology NT Factor® EnergyLipids Chewables

60 Chewable TabletsUPC: 0071394756760
Product Details

NT Factor® EnergyLipids in convenient chewable tablets. Patent-Pending phosphoglycolipids from soy, in proprietary and scientifically selected ratios of phosphatidylcholine, glycolipids, and other phosphatidyl nutrients. Researched and blended to optimize cellular uptake and membrane utilization

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories13
% Daily value*
Ingredients
Nt Factor Proprietary Lipid Blend : ( Soy Lecithin Extract ) Containing : Phosphatidic Acid ( Pa ) , Phosphatidylcholine ( Pc ) , Phosphatidylethanolamine ( Pe ) , Phosphatidylglycerol ( Pg ) , Phosphatidylinositol ( Pi ) , Phosphatidylserine ( Ps ) , , Digalactosyldiacylglycerol ( Dgdg ) Mono Galactosyl Diacylglycerol ( Mgdg ) . Xylitol , Fructooligosaccharides ( Fos ) , Vegetable Stearic Acid , Maltodextrin , Beet Juice ( Natural Color ) , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Citric Acid , Triacetin , Pantethine , Natural Mixed Berry Flavor , Sodium Borate , Rosemary Extract , Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

