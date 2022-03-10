NutriCology NT Factor® EnergyLipids Chewables
Product Details
NT Factor® EnergyLipids in convenient chewable tablets. Patent-Pending phosphoglycolipids from soy, in proprietary and scientifically selected ratios of phosphatidylcholine, glycolipids, and other phosphatidyl nutrients. Researched and blended to optimize cellular uptake and membrane utilization
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Nt Factor Proprietary Lipid Blend : ( Soy Lecithin Extract ) Containing : Phosphatidic Acid ( Pa ) , Phosphatidylcholine ( Pc ) , Phosphatidylethanolamine ( Pe ) , Phosphatidylglycerol ( Pg ) , Phosphatidylinositol ( Pi ) , Phosphatidylserine ( Ps ) , , Digalactosyldiacylglycerol ( Dgdg ) Mono Galactosyl Diacylglycerol ( Mgdg ) . Xylitol , Fructooligosaccharides ( Fos ) , Vegetable Stearic Acid , Maltodextrin , Beet Juice ( Natural Color ) , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Citric Acid , Triacetin , Pantethine , Natural Mixed Berry Flavor , Sodium Borate , Rosemary Extract , Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
