Ingredients

N-acetyl L-cysteine , Glycine , L-Methionine , Taurine , Glutamic Acid , Lutein , Zeaxanthin , Quercetin , Horsetail ( Equisetum Arvense ) Extract , Ginkgo Biloba Extract ( Standardized To , 24% , Flavonglycosides , 6% , Terpene Lactones ) , Bilberry Extract ( Standardized To 25% ) , Antocyanisides , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Lycopene , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info

Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

