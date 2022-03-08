NutriCology Ocudyne II
Product Details
Supports Healthy Eye Tissue and Function. New and Improved Formula! OcuDyne II New and Improved 2005 Formula builds on the original OcuDyne and the advanced OcuDyne II with Lutein and Added Minerals formulas developed by medical practitioners Jonathan Wright, M.D. and Alan Gaby, M.D.. OcuDyne II contains a potent blend of antioxidant vitamins and minerals, amino acids and herbs which support healthy eye tissue and function and also serves as a potent multivitamin.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
N-acetyl L-cysteine , Glycine , L-Methionine , Taurine , Glutamic Acid , Lutein , Zeaxanthin , Quercetin , Horsetail ( Equisetum Arvense ) Extract , Ginkgo Biloba Extract ( Standardized To , 24% , Flavonglycosides , 6% , Terpene Lactones ) , Bilberry Extract ( Standardized To 25% ) , Antocyanisides , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Lycopene , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
