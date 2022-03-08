NutriCology Ocudyne II Perspective: front
NutriCology Ocudyne II

200 CapsulesUPC: 0071394751080
Product Details

Supports Healthy Eye Tissue and Function. New and Improved Formula! OcuDyne II New and Improved 2005 Formula builds on the original OcuDyne and the advanced OcuDyne II with Lutein and Added Minerals formulas developed by medical practitioners Jonathan Wright, M.D. and Alan Gaby, M.D.. OcuDyne II contains a potent blend of antioxidant vitamins and minerals, amino acids and herbs which support healthy eye tissue and function and also serves as a potent multivitamin.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium50mg5%
Vitamin A6000International Unit120%
Vitamin C200mg333%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
N-acetyl L-cysteine , Glycine , L-Methionine , Taurine , Glutamic Acid , Lutein , Zeaxanthin , Quercetin , Horsetail ( Equisetum Arvense ) Extract , Ginkgo Biloba Extract ( Standardized To , 24% , Flavonglycosides , 6% , Terpene Lactones ) , Bilberry Extract ( Standardized To 25% ) , Antocyanisides , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Lycopene , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
