This organic glandular material is processed by lyophilization of glands derived from government-inspected, range-fed animals, raised in New Zealand without hormones or antibiotics. The material is frozen, then subjected to a high vacuum that vaporizes moisture directly from the solid state, thereby maintaining biological activity of the material.  This nutrient is of the highest quality and purity obtainable.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Pancreas Tissue (Ovine) , Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Cellulose and L-Leucine .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
