NutriCology Pancreas (Lamb)
Product Details
This organic glandular material is processed by lyophilization of glands derived from government-inspected, range-fed animals, raised in New Zealand without hormones or antibiotics. The material is frozen, then subjected to a high vacuum that vaporizes moisture directly from the solid state, thereby maintaining biological activity of the material. This nutrient is of the highest quality and purity obtainable.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pancreas Tissue (Ovine) , Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Cellulose and L-Leucine .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
