NutriCology Pantothenic Acid Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

NutriCology Pantothenic Acid

90 CapsulesUPC: 0071394750380
Purchase Options

Product Details

A nutrient of the vitamin B complex (vitamin B5).  This nutrient is of the highest quality and purity obtainable.   

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium42mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pantothenic Acid ( as : Calcium Pantothenate ) , Calcium ( as : Calcium Pantothenate ) . Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More