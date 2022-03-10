NutriCology Pantothenic Acid
Product Details
A nutrient of the vitamin B complex (vitamin B5). This nutrient is of the highest quality and purity obtainable.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pantothenic Acid ( as : Calcium Pantothenate ) , Calcium ( as : Calcium Pantothenate ) . Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More