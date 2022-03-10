Phosphatidylcholine, a primary component of lecithin, is converted in the brain into the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. Researchers have found acetylcholine to be a primary carrier of memory. Brain acetylcholine levels are thought to be crucial for maintaining memory function as we age. Memory is stored in neurons in the brain, and sufficient acetylcholine supports effective transport of memory across neurons, resulting in protection and enhancement of memory function.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.