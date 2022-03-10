NutriCology Phyllanthus Complex
Product Details
A combination of traditional herbal foods. Phyllantus amanus has been used worldwide for centuries for nutritional support of liver function. Milk thistle and dandelion root are also traditionally recognized as nutritional support for the liver.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Phyllanthus Amarus ( Leaves ) Extract , Milk Thistle ( Seed ) Extract ( Standardized To 80% : Silymarin ) , Dandelion ( Root ) Extract . Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Microcrystalline Cellulose , L-Leucine . .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
